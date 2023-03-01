Arsenal have been linked with a number of strikers in recent months and the latest name linked with a move to the north London club is of Lautaro Martinez.

The 25-year-old helped Argentina win the World Cup earlier this season and he has been in fine form for Inter Milan. The player has been linked to the move to the Premier League in the past as well and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to get a deal done at the end of the season.

Journalist Paul Brown has now revealed to GiveMeSport that Martinez would like to join a Champions League club if he is on the move at the end of the season and it wouldn’t be surprising if Arsenal made a big money move for him.

“I think Lautaro Martinez will go to a Champions League club if he is to move. “It’s looking pretty good for Arsenal in that regard and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they went quite big for him this summer.”

The Argentine international has 16 goals across all competitions this season and he could be the ideal partner for Gabriel Jesus in the attack.

The Gunners have missed the Brazilian during his injury lay-off and they need to add more depth to the position. Arsenal will be competing in the Champions League next season and they need a deeper squad.

Martinez could be an alternative to Jesus next season. He could also partner with the Brazilian international depending upon the opposition. His arrival would certainly add more quality to the Arsenal attack and help them challenge for major trophies.

Martinez is more than just a goal scorer and his ability to link up with the midfield and create opportunities will make him a valuable asset in the attack. He has seven assists to his name this season.

Inter Milan are unlikely to sell the player for cheap, especially with three years left on his deal, and the Gunners will have to pay a premium in order to secure his services.