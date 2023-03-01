Ian Wright names one struggling Arsenal player who’ll benefit from Gabriel Jesus return

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested that Gabriel Martinelli is one particular player who’ll benefit from the return of Gabriel Jesus from injury.

The Gunners have been without Jesus since the World Cup, in what has been a huge blow, but one Mikel Arteta and co. have coped surprisingly well with.

Still, there’s no doubt it’ll be good news for Arsenal when Jesus is available again, and Wright feels it could be key to getting Martinelli firing again after a bit of a quiet spell in recent games.

The young Brazilian forward has generally had a great season for Arteta’s side, but Wright feels he performs better when he and Jesus can rotate positions from that left-hand side.

“We have Jesus coming back which will then hopefully fire up Martinelli even more because our left-hand side has missed Jesus,” Wright said on Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“Jesus would interchange with Martinelli, and he would get inside and we would get a little bit more going on our left side.

“And once that comes back maybe we could start scoring more goals again and getting those goals and chances that we need to score, just to give us a bit more breathing space in the game because I don’t think from now on in Man City are going to relent.”

‘That has been a bit redundant even though Martinelli has scored some goals, he’s had to come off the bench to do that. It feels like a whole side of Arsenal is not working.

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer and should prove an important player as the north Londoners look to beat the reigning champions to the title between now and the end of the season.