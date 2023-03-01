Arsenal face transfer dilemma as youngster’s demands become clear

Arsenal could reportedly have a transfer dilemma on their hands this summer as Folarin Balogun is said to be uninterested in returning to the club if he is only going to be Mikel Arteta’s third choice striker.

Balogun has enjoyed a tremendous season on loan with Ligue 1 side Reims, scoring 15 league goals, behind only Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, who has 17.

It’s clear the 21-year-old is a top young talent with a big future in the game, and he’ll undoubtedly be keen to use this season to push on and continue showing what he can do at the highest level.

According to the Times, he won’t settle for coming back to Arsenal and only being third choice up front behind Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

This is a tricky situation for the Gunners to navigate, as they won’t want to lose a talent like Balogun, though it’s also hard to see how else they could fit him in.

Jesus will surely remain Arteta’s first choice, and Nketiah has had a very decent campaign as the club’s backup at centre-forward.

If possible, Arsenal might look to loan Balogun out again, though some fans will no doubt be keen to see him get a chance in the first-team sooner rather than later.