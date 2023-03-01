Exclusive: Arsenal want 100% focus from players despite one transfer uncertainty

Arsenal are keen to have their players 100% focused on this season’s objectives despite some transfer uncertainty involving Kieran Tierney ahead of the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Tierney is one Arsenal player who could leave at the end of the season, though it’s not yet been fully approved, and it’s not clear where the Scotland international could end up.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be keen to know what’s going on with some of their key players, and Tierney is one who could have an important role to play in Mikel Arteta’s squad, even if he’s no longer an automatic starter since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City in the summer.

It seems the club are not keen to be thinking about transfers right now, however, as they want everyone focused on what’s going on on the pitch.

Discussing the latest on Tierney’s future, Romano said: “Arsenal don’t want to distract any of their players in crucial moment of the season.

“I’m told there’s a chance Tierney will leave in the summer but this is not 100% approved yet on the club side, they want all the team to be 100% focused on the final games of the season to win trophies.”

Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic back in the summer of 2019 and has been slightly unlucky with injuries in his time in north London, while Zinchenko now probably looks the superior option at left-back.

This certainly seems like one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.