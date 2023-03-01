Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Hull City defender Jacob Greaves.

A report from Daily Mail claims that they will face competition from Nottingham Forest and Brentford for the 22-year-old defender.

The highly rated defender can play as a centre-back as well as a left-back and his versatility will be an added bonus for the West Midlands club if they managed to secure his services.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club is likely to be a tempting proposition for the Championship star and it remains to be seen whether Villa can agree on a fee with the Tigers now.

Apart from his qualities as a defender, the 22-year-old is currently the vice-captain at Hull City and he could add leadership qualities to the Aston Villa dressing room as well. Furthermore, Greaves will chip in with goals and assists as well. The defender has 4 goals and 2 assists to his name in the Championship this season.

Unai Emery needs to add more depth to his defence and Greaves could prove to be a useful player for the Spaniard. Villa have conceded 38 goals in 24 league matches this season and they will have to tighten up at the back if they want to progress as a club and push for European qualification in the coming seasons.

Greaves has the ability to succeed in the Premier League and working under a top-class coach like Emery will only help him improve as a player and fulfill his potential.

The Hull City defender has a contract with the Championship club until the summer of 2026 and it remains to be seen whether Villa can agree on a reasonable fee for him.