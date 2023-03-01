She’s long been seen as a divisive figure in East London, but that hasn’t stopped West Ham United from giving Karren Brady even more responsibility at the club.

Alongside David Sullivan and, prior to his passing, David Gold, Baroness Brady has been at the coal face, standing up to those supporters who voiced their concerns as to how the club was being run.

A formidable business woman aside from being a TV personality most notable for her appearances on BBC TV’s The Apprentice, it’s self-evident what Brady brings to the table.

Her nous and ability to affect issues at board level has now seen her appointed as director of the West Ham Women’s team, per the official West Ham website.

She’s joined by club Executive Director, Tara Warren, and Director of Ticketing, Nicola Keye, as the figureheads to propel West Ham Women into a new era of success, both on and off the pitch.

“I am delighted to be able to confirm this important and exciting new level of senior support for West Ham United Women, as we continue to enhance all areas of the Football Club and build upon our role as an equity leader in football,” Baroness Brady was quoted as saying.

Women’s football more generally continues to go from strength to strength, as support around the country and at the European Championship last summer proved.

Therefore, this has to be seen as a sensible and progressive move by the Hammers.

Though they’re not yet an elite Women’s Super League side, this change at board level could really see them going places and allow Paul Konchesky to attract the best female footballing talent around.