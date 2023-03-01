There are unlikely to be too many people disagreeing with the notion that Brentford hitman, Ivan Toney, is worth a shot in the international set-up.

Indeed, Gareth Southgate previously seemed willing to give the striker his England cap, only for allegations of betting impropriety to surface via the Daily Mail and deny him the chance to pull on the Three Lions jersey.

The great shame of the timing was that Toney was in remarkable club form and could surely have added something to the England squad at the World Cup in Qatar.

For the moment, Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, remains a steadfast supporter of his centre-forward, though he might not get the chance to utilise his services for much longer.

According to Sky Sports, the FA now have his responses to the allegations that he broke betting rules and, after considering the same, will decide on the appropriate punishment.

Though Toney has admitted breaching the rules, he has denied a number of the allegations, and it’s with this in mind that the FA will carefully go over his answers before making a judgment call.

Sky Sports suggest that Sky Sports News anticipate a ban of approximately six months which will, depending if and when it’s administered, do serious harm to Brentford’s chances of moving up the Premier League table.

More Stories / Latest News Gary Neville praises “devastating” Man United transfer decision under Erik ten Hag Erik ten Hag won’t be rushed into making a decision over Manchester United pair Liverpool look to have edge over Man United in race for Jude Bellingham transfer

It will also be interesting to see the West London club’s response from that point should a long ban come into play.

Having openly admitted wrongdoing, continued support for Toney would surely send out the wrong message.