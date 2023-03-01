Chelsea were also keen on a transfer deal for wonderkid Gabriele Biancheri, who has just joined Manchester United’s academy.

This top prospect was also on Chelsea’s radar before the move, only for Man Utd to move quickly and win the race for his signature in anticipation of possible competition for the deal, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Gabriele Biancheri is considered a very talented boy and Manchester United feel their new signing has an excellent potential for the future,” Romano said.

“They really wanted him, it was an important move for the Academy. Chelsea were also keen on signing him, but United wanted to anticipate the other clubs by reaching an agreement in February.”

Biancheri will now look to continue is development at Old Trafford and perhaps challenge for a first-team place in the next few years, as so many other bright young talents have done in the past.

United have a proud record of promoting from their academy, so there could soon be a role for Biancheri if he continues to work hard on maximising his immense natural talent.

Chelsea will undoubtedly be disappointed to miss out on this signing, as the Welshman looks like he has a big future at the highest level.