Chelsea looking at Fulham forward for summer move

Chelsea are considering a move for Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer as they continue their search for an out-and-out number nine.

The Blues have scored just six goals since November 6th, the lowest total of any team in England’s top four tiers with Graham Potter struggling to get the best out of his team.

Now, Spanish outlet TodoFichajes are reporting that the club are targeting Fulham frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic who has 11 league goals this season, just 12 more than Chelsea have scored as a team.

Chelsea have never recovered from the departure of Diego Costa in 2017, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Romelu Luka and Kai Havertz all failing to replicate the Spaniard’s form from his four years at the club.

TodoFichajes say that the 28-year old Serbian is the Blues’ back-up option to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who has 19 league goals for Serie A leaders Napoli this campaign.

They also state Fulham potentially gaining European football for next season will be a big factor as to whether Mitrovic decides to stay or leave Craven Cottage, but the Blues will also need to be aware that their own unlikely European prospects for next season may have a big effect on the names they can attract to Stamford Bridge for 2023/24.