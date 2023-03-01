Chelsea looking at Fulham forward for summer move

Chelsea FC Fulham FC
Posted by

Chelsea are considering a move for Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer as they continue their search for an out-and-out number nine.

The Blues have scored just six goals since November 6th, the lowest total of any team in England’s top four tiers with Graham Potter struggling to get the best out of his team.

Now, Spanish outlet TodoFichajes are reporting that the club are targeting Fulham frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic who has 11 league goals this season, just 12 more than Chelsea have scored as a team.

Mitrovic celebrates scoring for Fulham

Chelsea have never recovered from the departure of Diego Costa in 2017, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Romelu Luka and Kai Havertz all failing to replicate the Spaniard’s form from his four years at the club.

TodoFichajes say that the 28-year old Serbian is the Blues’ back-up option to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who has 19 league goals for Serie A leaders Napoli this campaign.

Osimhen is set to garner a lot of interest in the summer
More Stories / Latest News
Fenerbahce planning to offer just £7m to sign Liverpool midfielder this summer
Key billionaire figure in Boston sports doesn’t rule himself out of Liverpool investment
Chelsea in talks over signing replacement for star who could be Arsenal-bound

They also state Fulham potentially gaining European football for next season will be a big factor as to whether Mitrovic decides to stay or leave Craven Cottage, but the Blues will also need to be aware that their own unlikely European prospects for next season may have a big effect on the names they can attract to Stamford Bridge for 2023/24.

More Stories aleksandar mitrovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.