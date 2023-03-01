Chelsea make contact with 50-yr-old as they seek Potter replacement

Chelsea are eyeing up potential replacements for Graham Potter and they have reportedly made contact with the former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

A report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea have already spoken to the Argentine manager regarding a potential move.

Potter’s long-term future at the club is under serious threat following a poor run of results. The former Brighton manager has been backed heavily in the transfer market but Chelsea find themselves 10th in the league table.

A club of their stature is expected to push for the major trophies and it remains to be seen whether Potter can help them climb up the table in the coming weeks.

Chelsea will be expected to secure European football for the next season and missing out on Champions League qualification would come as a major blow for the London club.

Chelsea have been spending unsustainably since they take over and they will need the Champions league revenues to boost their finances.

Chelsea are currently 14 points adrift of London rivals Tottenham who are in 4th place. Securing a top-four finish will be a massive challenge for them this season.

Graham Potter on borrowed time at Chelsea
Meanwhile, Pochettino has been out of a job since leaving Paris Saint-Germain and he could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Pochettino did well in England with Tottenham and the 50-year-old helped them challenge for the league title and the Champions League trophy during his time at the club.

It remains to be seen whether the former Tottenham manager is keen on taking over at Stamford Bridge in the summer. He has shown his quality with Southampton and Spurs in the past and the opportunity to manage a big club like Chelsea could prove to be an attractive proposition.

