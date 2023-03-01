Manager free to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea as he’s out of the running for another job

Former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique is reportedly out of the running for the Brazil job, which could leave him free to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea.

This is according to a report from Sport, who suggest there could soon be an opening for Enrique at Stamford Bridge, with Potter’s Chelsea enduring a nightmare campaign.

Chelsea would do well to bring in a more experienced name like Enrique, who did fine work at Barcelona, winning the Champions League as part of a treble-winning season in 2014/15.

Potter, by contrast, looks out of his depth at such a big club, even though he previously did such impressive work at Brighton and Hove Albion.

If Chelsea do decide to make a change soon, it looks like Enrique is one strong candidate who will be available.

The Spanish tactician could also surely be tempting for other big clubs in the near future, so CFC might want to move quickly so they can get him while he’s still unattached.