Exclusive: Chelsea star’s future is open but Man City “busy” pursuing another transfer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there are some doubts surrounding Mateo Kovacic’s future at Chelsea ahead of the summer.

The Croatia international is heading towards the final year of his contract with the Blues, and it’s led to some transfer speculation about possible interest from Manchester City.

A report from the Telegraph stated that Man City were on alert for Kovacic, though Romano has suggested that their focus for the time being is on signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Kovacic has shone at Chelsea and could be another good option for Pep Guardiola’s side, but it seems his future remains “open” and not yet resolved, according to Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’.

“Kovacic’s future is open, he’s one of the players who could be on the move but I understand that no final decision has been made yet on his contract situation. It will be discussed later this year,” Romano said.

“Manchester City remain busy in Bellingham race with Liverpool and Real Madrid, as of now.”

Chelsea fans won’t want to see a top player like Kovacic joining one of their rivals, so it’ll perhaps be a relief for them to hear that he’s not currently City’s priority in that position.