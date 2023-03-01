Bundesliga star on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets, says journalist

Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada is reportedly one name on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets for the summer, according to journalist Patrick Berger.

Speaking to The Redmen TV in the video clip below, it seems Berger is aware of Liverpool having some interest in Kamada, though the Japan international himself is said to be keen on moving to Borussia Dortmund…

Liverpool eye Japanese star…? ??? "He is also on the list." ?@berger_pj discussing interest from Borussia Dortmund and #LFC in soon-to-be free agent & Eintracht Frankfurt ace Daichi Kamada ? Full interview available now on The Redmen TV YouTube ? https://t.co/Lp11eh3tFY pic.twitter.com/Mqz9g2GpkD — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) February 28, 2023

Liverpool could really do with making major changes to their squad this summer, with Kamada looking ideal to give them something a bit different in the attacking midfield department.

The 26-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga in recent times, and if he can take that form with him to the Premier League, he’ll surely end up being a great signing.

Still, it seems Liverpool are not leading this race at the moment, so we’ll have to see how things develop in the weeks and months ahead.

LFC may also have some bigger names as priorities as they urgently need proven world class talents who can make an instant impact after such a disappointing 2022/23 campaign at Anfield.