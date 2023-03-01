Arsenal legend “a big fan” of Premier League trio as potential transfer targets for Gunners

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit is a big fan of Declan Rice, and also recommended Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister as players he likes who could be good fits for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners are having a superb season and can go five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win over Everton tonight, but there’s no doubt they’ll want to make some changes to this squad if they are to be playing in the Champions League next season, as seems increasingly likely.

Arsenal look to be the favourites to sign Rice from West Ham this summer, as per CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, and Petit has endorsed the move, saying it looks like it’s time for the England international to make the step up to a bigger club.

“I’m a big fan of Declan Rice,” Petit told Premier League Odds, as quoted by the Metro.

“It is time for him to leave West Ham and play at a higher level to reach his potential. He needs to play in important competitions every single season if he wants to improve and move on to the next stage.

“I think that he is struggling at West Ham and he does not have a good environment to adapt and improve.”

Petit also named Caicedo and Mac Allister as two other players who could be ideal to strengthen Arsenal’s midfield.

“I’m also still a big fan of Mac Allister and Caicedo from Brighton, since I first saw them play. I know Arsenal won’t try and buy them all, but they would also fit next to Rice really well.

“It also wouldn’t be much of a big move, geographically, for Rice as he is located in London with West Ham, so the move won’t hurt too much.

“But with all due respect to West Ham, it is time for Rice to go.

“It reminds me of Lampard when he first left West Ham and went to Chelsea and look what he achieved for himself. He became one of the best midfielders in the world at Chelsea. Rice should follow his example and leave given Arsenal are ready to buy him.”