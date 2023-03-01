With Manchester United having won their Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United, manager, Erik ten Hag, has the club eating out of the palm of his hand, if he didn’t already.

In the space of a few short months, the Dutchman has everyone singing to his tune and the winning of his first piece of silverware will have done him no harm whatsoever.

He appears to have that gift bestowed on a select few to always make the right decision at the right time, and that isn’t just luck.

One only had to look at how successful his Ajax side were to understand that it wouldn’t be too long before he put his marker down, with the only surprise being it’s perhaps come quicker than most people expected.

Of course, he won’t only be judged by results but also by the quality of player that he brings in.

Two current loan signings, Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst, might not have been the first names on every United supporters lips, however, the pair haven’t disgraced themselves thus far.

That said, ten Hag isn’t going to be rushed into deciding whether he should keep one or both players at the end of the season.

“I think it’s much too quick, much too soon to talk about that,” ten Hag was reported as saying by the Manchester Evening News. “First, we are in this season. That is where the only focus has to be. No distractions for what is coming next season.”

Given how well he’s started at Old Trafford, you’re unlikely to find anyone disagreeing with the manager’s viewpoint just now.

If they continue on an upward curve, there’ll be plenty of agents putting forward their clients in any event.