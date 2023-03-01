Ex-Leeds United player jailed for 17 years over rape charges

Ex-Leeds United player Stephen Scholes has been jailed for 17 years after being found guilty of raping a 17-year old woman.

Scholes, 55, was jailed yesterday at Leeds Crown Court following a lengthy court case.

According to the Sun, the Wetherby resident, who told police that he used to play for Leeds United during the 1980s, was found guilty of four counts of rape of a woman aged over 16 and also four counts of assault by penetration in 2020.

Living in Tenerife during the time of the assault, Scholes allegedly “piled” the victim with alcohol and forced himself on her despite her pleas for him to stop.

The case’s officer, DS Craig Stevens admitted that the victim’s statement was one of the strongest he has ever heard.

“I have been a police officer for 20 years and it’s probably the most impactful statement I have ever heard.”

Judge Mr Recorder S. Jackson KC sentenced Scholes to 17 years in custody, in addition to three years on an extended license, while also placing the man on the sex offenders register.