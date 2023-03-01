Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano comments on Arsenal transfer links with big name from London rivals

Fabrizio Romano is seemingly not too convinced by the transfer rumours linking Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling as a possible target for Arsenal in the summer.

The England international has struggled to get going since joining Chelsea from Manchester City this season, but Romano believes he’ll want to continue fighting for his place at Stamford Bridge, while the Gunners are already well stocked in attack after signing Leandro Trossard in January, and with Bukayo Saka set to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Addressing the Sterling speculation in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said: “I’m not convinced by the Raheem Sterling rumours I’ve seen doing the rounds.

“I think we will have ten links per day for Chelsea players as they have many players! But it’s March and nothing is concrete at this stage, all sources don’t confirm concrete interest as of now.

“It’s also worth remembering that Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard in January and will also extend Bukayo Saka’s contract, I’m also sure Sterling wants to fight for his Chelsea place. This is something for the summer, not for now.”

Sterling was a star player for Man City for many years but he’s been one of many big names to struggle since moving to Chelsea in what has been a hugely disappointing season for the west London club.

Other top talents like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella have also struggled to get going in this Blues side, so it’s perhaps worth being patient with Sterling and seeing if he can improve when things are more settled next season.

Arsenal would surely do well to bring in someone of his calibre and experience, but it is also true that there doesn’t seem to be an obvious role for him in Mikel Arteta’s squad right now.