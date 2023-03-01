Things are certainly moving apace at Manchester United these days, with manager Erik ten Hag getting full buy-in from his players regarding the methods and ways of working that he wants to see out on the pitch.

The Red Devils’ current form speaks for itself, with the recent Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle United surely the first of many trophies heading up the M6 to Old Trafford.

Getting that first trophy on the board so quickly is a real plus, for it not only gives the players themselves the confidence that they appeared to lack under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but underscores everything that the Dutchman is trying to impose on the training pitch.

Silverware has been a long time coming at United though one can now sense a real change in approach and attitude which will surely serve the club well.

That said, if they want to continue to improve and fight for the biggest titles, supplementing the squad with one or two big names is a must.

To that end, and despite a relatively poor showing in their Europa League clash, Barcelona’s dynamic midfielder, Frenkie De Jong, remains on Ten Hag’s radar according to Sport.

The Dutchman was the driving force in his countryman’s Ajax side, and placed alongside the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, United would certainly lay claim to having a formidable midfield.

Unfortunately for Ten Hag the goalposts have changed somewhat, in the sense that De Jong has played himself back into form at Barcelona and, as a result, his hire is unlikely to be as easy as it could’ve been six months ago.