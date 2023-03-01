Inter Milan are said to be lining up a move for Newcastle keeper Lorius Karius as the German works towards a career revival.

This rumour comes from FC Inter News, who say that Inter want the former Liverpool keeper on a free transfer.

Karius’ first Newcastle appearance came in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United as the Magpies lost 2-0, but Karius performed well despite having not played a minute of football coming into the game.

The 29-year old was given the chance to start for the Toon in the club’s biggest game for 24 years with Nick Pope suspended and Martin Dubravka cup-tied.

With Karius being Eddie Howe’s third-string goalkeeper, you would think the German feels like he deserves a more regular position at another club having been first choice for Liverpool before Alisson’s arrival at the club and also at Besiktas between 2018 and 2020.

With Andre Onana’s backup in Samir Handanovic turning 39 in July, Karius would not be a bad alternative to the Slovenian who has given 11 years of service to Inter, for whom he has made 448 appearances.