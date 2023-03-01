Leeds United are said to be interested in Paris Saint-Germain defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu who has impressed in France for his club.

Bitshiabu is just 17 years of age but already made ten appearances for PSG’s senior team, debuting for the club in December 2021.

The Transfer Tavern state that Bitshiabu is an extremely versatile defender who has the ability to play at left-back and holding midfield as well as his primary position of centre-back.

His performances for Christoph Galtier’s side are now said to have attracted the attention of Leeds United and manager Javi Gracia according to Jeunes Footeux via Sport Witness, who say the teenager is “appreciated” by the Yorkshire club.

Jeunes Footeux also report that Bitshiabu is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham, and RB Salzburg, with the latter allegedly failing to lure him to Austria last summer.

Bitshiabu, who has made three appearances for France’s Under-19 side, has a contract with the French champions until 2024 and doesn’t turn 18 until May which means the interested parties can officially make their moves for the defender in the next transfer window.