French footballing legend Just Fontaine dies, aged 89

Legendary former France striker Just Fontaine has passed away at the age of 89, it has been confirmed today.

Fontaine enjoyed a memorable playing career at the highest level, scoring a stunning 30 goals in just 21 games for the French national team between 1953 and 1960.

Widely regarded as one of the best French footballers ever, Fontaine still holds the record for the most goals scored in a single World Cup tournament, having netted 13 times in his side’s run to the semi-finals in 1958.

Fontaine played for Nice and Reims at club level, and later went into management, having spells in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, Toulouse and both the French and Moroccan national teams.

Having also lost Pele and Diego Maradona in recent years, it’s sad to see another footballing great leaving us.