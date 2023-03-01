Chelsea have reportedly never stopped contacts with the entourage of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as they remain at the front of the queue for his signature.

It looks like the Blues are continuing to make the Portugal international a top target, having done a lot of work on the player’s side, if Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, is anything to go by.

Leao has impressed in his time in Serie A and could be a useful option to strengthen this struggling Chelsea side, who look like they still need a major overhaul despite big spending since Todd Boehly bought the club from Roman Abramovich.

Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke have recently come in, but it remains to be seen if the likes of Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic or Hakim Ziyech will still be at Stamford Bridge next season after a total lack of impact.

Leao would surely be an upgrade on those, and may even be required to replace Sterling as he’s targeted by Arsenal.

The England international is well known by Mikel Arteta from their time together at Manchester City, and it seems this is a deal now being explored.