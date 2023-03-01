Liverpool line up move for West Ham United defender

Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd as the club look to revitalise their backline.

With the Reds needing a shake-up to their squad, Aguerd has been singled out as a potential target for the club according to Goal, with the Moroccan impressing for West Ham.

Aguerd signed for the Hammers from Rennes last June and has impressed since returning from an ankle problem in November.

He represented Morocco during the 2022 World Cup as he helped his nation reach the competition’s semi-finals, where they were knocked out by eventual champions France and Liverpool are very much keen on his services.

Aguerd would refresh a Reds defence that has seen Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all struggle this campaign with their own injuries, but it would certainly be a surprise if the 26-year old agreed to a switch having only joined West Ham just over half a year ago.

But the transfer window always throws up surprises, so you never know what may happen come the summer.

 

