It’s not unfair to suggest that, on the pitch at least, Liverpool have fallen off a cliff this season.

The Reds were seemingly unstoppable under Jurgen Klopp, but a steady decline set in and in 2022/23, the Anfield outfit have looked nothing like their old selves.

At times like these it isn’t surprising if the fans look towards the board for blame, as much as the manager or players and perhaps more so.

More investment in the playing staff would allow Klopp to reinvigorate a squad that has looked lethargic and tired at various points during the current campaign.

Up until now, Fenway Sports Group have maintained a dignified silence on that score, however, according to the Telegraph (subscription required), that could all be about to change.

Although only a minority stake would appear to be in play, FSG seem to be targeting the major media groups to provide investment.

Liberty Media, who own the Atlanta Braves baseball team and Formula One are mentioned as a contender, but how the fans will feel about even a small dilution of ownership is anyone’s guess at this point.

Not all investment is welcomed, even if Liverpool appear desperate for some kind of fairy godmother or father to wave their magic wand at Anfield and cure all of their ills. Sometimes it’s better the devil you know, albeit, FSG look to have dug themselves into a bit of a hole.

At the end of the day, if Liberty Media or any other party that FSG want to do business with have the best interests of the club at heart, then it could be a footballing marriage made in heaven and release funds for Klopp to build a title-winning team once more.