It’s no real secret that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side are really underperforming in the Premier League in 2022/23.

A 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League after being 2-0 up also hints at just how far away the Reds are from being contenders at present.

To that end, Jurgen Klopp is going to have to duck and dive in the summer transfer market in order to reshape his squad into one which is challenging on every front during 2023/24.

Midfield appears to be where many of the Reds’ current problems are stemming from. Ageing players, whilst still giving 100 percent, just don’t have the fitness to keep up with many of their opposite numbers.

Further, where once Liverpool could play keep ball for what seemed like minutes on end, now their middle of the park is so porous that they’re often forced into defending quick-fire counter attacks which don’t end well for them.

According to Get Football News Germany via Bild, Naby Keita looks to be one player that could make way in the summer.

The outlets suggest that both RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are interested in his services, and with the Reds looking to secure Jude Bellingham from the latter, according to Sky Sports, there could be a deal to be done.

Given that Keita is more of a squad player at Anfield these days, it stands to reason that the opportunity of becoming a regular starter once more should appeal.

If Liverpool do get their hands on Bellingham, then it’s a series of events that will suit all parties.