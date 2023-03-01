Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool still have it all to do if they want to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Despite there being plenty of matches left to play the Reds aren’t in the best form, and they remain nine points away from fourth place in the Premier League at this juncture.

In terms of trying to secure transfer targets, it’s hardly the best selling point for the club and their manager.

One player who has seemingly been on Liverpool’s radar for a while now is Borussia Dortmund’s England international, Jude Bellingham.

With the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner getting no younger, it’s clear why a dynamic player such as Bellingham would be interesting the Anfield outfit.

Liverpool’s owners, FSG, have backed their manager to the hilt in the transfer market to this point, so a potential transfer fee north of £100m wouldn’t necessarily be a deal breaker.

However, Football Espana via Mundo Deportivo note that reigning European champions, Real Madrid, Liverpool’s conquerors in last season’s Champions League final, are determined to land Bellingham for themselves.

The outlet also note that another potential admirer, Manchester City, could be turning their attentions to Mateo Kovacic, leaving the way clear for Florentino Perez to land a new Galactico.

As current holders of the ‘cup with the big ears’ too, Los Blancos hold tremendous cachet for any player.

Whether Bellingham sees the next stage of his career in Spain or back in his homeland remains to be seen, though it will be a bitter blow for the Reds if he decides on the former.