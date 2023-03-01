“Liverpool will be back” – Sadio Mane comments on his old team’s current struggles

Liverpool are experiencing a miserable season as the Reds struggle on all fronts but former star Sadio Mane has faith that Jurgen Klopp will turn it around.

The Senegal star left the Merseyside club in the summer for Bayern Munich after an incredible spell at Anfield where he won every trophy possible with the Premier League giants.

The absence of Mane has been attributed to part of Liverpool’s downfall but the 30-year-old believes Liverpool will be back and that Klopp is the right man to turn their fortunes around.

Sadio Mane comments on Liverpool’s current struggles

Mane has been a keen observer of his former club this season despite leaving last summer and told Bild that he remains positive about Liverpool’s future under the guidance of his former coach.

“Liverpool will be back,” stated the Senegal international via the Daily Mail.

“I’m convinced they will overcome this situation. They had many injuries and tough tests, but Jurgen Klopp is definitely the right man.

“He will lead Liverpool back up, from this season – the players love him.”