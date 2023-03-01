Lyon midfielder and ex-Arsenal target set for surprise Bundesliga move

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar is set to join Eintracht Frankfurt this summer just two years after he almost moved to Arsenal.

The Express are reporting that the French-born Algerian is set to run down his Lyon contract before securing a free transfer to the current Europa League holders in the summer.

Arsenal were seriously linked to the midfielder in 2020 when they bid £33million for the then 22-year old, but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas stood firm by asking for closer to £45million, a fee Arsenal were unwilling to match in the end.

Since his links to Arsenal, Aouar has gone on to made 75 appearances for Lyon and now Patrick Berger of Sport1 backs up the Express’ claims that Aouar will be moving to Germany, reporting that he will agree a signing-on fee of €5million and a salary of around €3miilion.

Berger also states that Aouar turned down proposals from several other European clubs including Manchester United, which shows just how highly the 24-year old rates the German side managed by Oliver Glasner, as the Bundesliga side look likely to pull off one of the best deals in recent windows.