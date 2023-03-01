Manchester United are flying at the moment and that’s as much to do with Marcus Rashford’s goal rush as anything else.

However, Erik ten Hag will know that his side can’t just rely on the England international to put the ball in the onion bag if they want to continue to challenge for a Champions League place and more silverware.

Elite level strikers are hard to come by of course, though the task of procuring the same is made that much easier when it’s clear a team is on the up.

After their Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle United at the weekend, the Red Devils continued their recent ascendency under the Dutch tactician.

The way in which they also dismantled FC Barcelona in the Europa League surely wouldn’t have gone unnoticed across the continent either.

Agents are likely licking their lips with their clients eyeing a decent pay day should United come calling.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Napoli’s in-form target man, Victor Osimhen, remains a target alongside one or two other names, notably Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Both have 18 goals so far this season according to Goal.com, one more than PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and with only Erling Harland ahead of them.

Should Napoli win the Scudetto, it could make United’s pursuit that much more difficult, however, it’s entirely possible that he still comes in cheaper than Kane who Tottenham are likely to fight tooth and nail to keep hold of.