Leeds United have been linked with a number of managers in recent weeks.

The Whites sacked Jesse Marsch following a poor run of results and they have appointed Javi Gracia as their manager until the end of the season.

The Premier League side continues to be linked with potential long-term options and Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly on their radar.

The 57-year-old Greek manager has been linked with a move to Elland Road but he has now rubbished such speculations and revealed that he is going to stay at Celtic for a long time.

Postecoglou has been an instant hit since his move to Celtic and he has helped them win a league title and two Scottish League Cup trophies during his time at the club so far.

He has revealed that he is focused on the job at hand and he wants to leave a lasting legacy at the Scottish club instead of jumping ship whenever the opportunity arises. It is clear that Postecoglou wants to stick around at Celtic and cement his legacy at the Scottish club.

“I’m hoping that over the course of time as long as I’m here — and I am still here even though people have been getting me out the door and I think you’ll be surprised how long I am here — I’m consumed by trying to make this club the best it can be. And I’ll enjoy every minute of it. In the world of management, I am too old to be kidded on by anybody. Things change very quickly. How many managers last three years in their roles these days?” “You have either got to have extraordinary success or in rare circumstances a club sticks by you. Apart from that, everyone doesn’t last that long. I am going into my third year next year and I am going to keep doing what I am doing and not really worry about what other people see. So I’ll tell you what the first thing is and one of you will be the first ones to do it, is say I am not ambitious enough because I am not moving on,” he added.

The 57-year-old’s style of play has been a major hit in Scotland and he could have been a quality acquisition for Leeds.

It remains to be seen whether Gracia can impress over the next few weeks and convince Leeds to offer him a long-term contract at Elland Road.