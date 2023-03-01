Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Apparently, Liverpool were keen on signing the Turkish defender as well but the player has turned down the opportunity to join the two Premier League clubs and he is set to join Spanish giants Atletico Madrid instead.

The defender will be a free agent in the summer and he has already agreed on personal terms with the Spanish giants.

Newcastle are thought to be in the market for a defender and they are looking to add more depth to their back four. The Turkish defender would have been a quality acquisition, especially on a free transfer.

Furthermore, Liverpool need to find an alternative to Joel Matip who is clearly past his peak and has had his fair share of injury problems as well.

Soyuncu would have been a handy option for both Premier League clubs. The Turkish international is already well-settled in the Premier League and he could have made an immediate impact at Newcastle or Liverpool next season.

Signing an experienced Premier League player like him on a free transfer could have proven to be a major bargain.