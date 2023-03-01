Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 25-year-old Everton striker has seen his development stall because of persistent injury problems and the Toffees could look to cash in on him at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that Newcastle are hoping to address their goalscoring problems at the end of the season and they have identified the England striker as a potential target.

Calvert-Lewin was expected to develop into one of the best strikers in the Premier League but his career has been plagued with injuries in recent seasons.

The 25-year-old has started just 9 games across all competitions this season and he has scored just once for Everton. A fresh start could be ideal for the player and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on a deal with the Toffees for him.

The Magpies have done quite well this season and they are currently 5th in the league table.

However, they have struggled to find the back of the net consistently this season and that has seen them draw 11 of their 23 league matches so far.

Eddie Howe will be hoping to turn those draws into wins in the coming seasons and the Magpies must look to invest in a reliable goalscorer.

The likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have had their fair share of injury problems and a move for another injury-prone striker in Calvert-Lewin might not inspire a lot of confidence among the fans.

However, the 25-year-old has the potential to be an important player for Newcastle if he can get over his injury problems. If the Magpies can sign him for a reasonable price in the summer, it could be a deal what doing.