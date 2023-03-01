Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a move for the Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The 26-year-old Brazilian international joined Barcelona for a fee of around £55 million at the start of the season but things have not gone according to plan for him.

The former Leeds United winger has been quite inconsistent since he moved to the Spanish club and he has faced criticism from the fans and the media.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are prepared to cash in on the player at the end of the season and invest in a quality new attacker during the summer transfer window.

A report from Fichajes claims that Newcastle are prepared to provide him with an exit route in the summer and they are looking to bring him back to the Premier League.

Raphinha certainly played his best football at Leeds and a return to England could help him rediscover that form.

The Brazilian operates as the right-sided winger and Newcastle are currently using Miguel Almiron in that role. While the Paraguayan international has been in impressive form, he is not a specialist winger and the 29-year-old would thrive as the central attacking midfielder. Raphinha’s arrival will certainly allow him to play in his natural role next season.

Furthermore, the Brazilian will add creativity, unpredictability, and depth to the Newcastle attack.

If the Magpies manage to secure Champions League qualification, they will need a deeper squad in order to juggle multiple competitions and the signing of Raphinha could prove to be a wise decision.