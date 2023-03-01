Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio is expected to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires on the 30th of June.

The 27-year-old Spaniard has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks and a report from Fichajes claims that Newcastle United have now joined the race to sign him.

However, the Premier League side will face competition from Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan.

On top of that, Premier League giants Arsenal are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Asensio has been a squad player for Real Madrid and he helped the Spanish giants win the UEFA Champions League title and the Spanish league title last season. However, he needs to join a club where he can play every week. A move away from Santiago Bernabeu would be ideal for the player at this stage of his career.

Newcastle could certainly use someone like him in the final third. The Magpies have struggled to score goals consistently this season and someone like Asensio will help them break down the deep defences and create more opportunities for players like Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

As for Arsenal, they have been overly reliant on Martin Odegaard for creativity this season and Mikel Arteta needs to bring in a player who can cover for the Gunners’ captain and allow them to rotate their squad.

Asensio is versatile enough to play in a number of positions and he could be an important player for both Newcastle and Arsenal in the coming seasons.