Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly two clubs who could be competing for the transfer of Napoli star Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigeria international is enjoying a superb campaign in Serie A, and it’s no surprise that he’s fast becoming one of the most talked-about names when it comes to transfer gossip columns and reports all over the press.

Osimhen could be an ideal fit for Man Utd right now as they’d surely benefit from someone who can play more centrally to both complement Marcus Rashford and take the pressure off him being the team’s main goal-scorer.

The 24-year-old has a hugely impressive record of 19 goals and three assists in 20 league games this season, with his fine form looking set to fire Napoli to the title.

Still, it seems Osimhen’s future is already the subject of an ‘auction’, according to journalist Ciro Venerato, speaking to 1 Football Club, relayed by Area Napoli.

“Napoli have made it known that they are willing to go beyond the levels imposed on the salary cap for the Nigerian,” Venerato said.

“However, it will be necessary to see if the so-called indispensable offers will arrive. The auction, by now, has already begun, and not only in the Premier League, [Manchester] United above all.

“In fact, PSG could be a club interested in the striker, in which case we will also have to wait for the evolution of the technical guide. Everything is open, we will have to wait for the end of the season for further developments.

“We need to understand how the Napoli market wouldn’t change even in the event of a Scudetto. The management would always go for certain profiles, with a rather low-cost base. In fact, the contracts that players are offered are always for a duration of 4-5 years, and this does not allow them to be linked to players with an already high salary.”

PSG would be another interesting move as it could point towards some question marks over the futures of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.