Out-of-favour Tottenham forward makes two demands for after he departs the club

Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura is believed to want a large signing-on fee and agent’s commission when he leaves the club this summer.

30-year old Moura’s contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is due to run out this summer and it is looking increasingly likely that he will leave the club once the season ends having played just 312 minutes in all competitions this campaign, with a mixture of being out of favour and dealing with a calf injury the two reasons for his lack of game time.

Now, according to Goal Brazil, the former Paris Saint-Germain player is seeking a signing-on fee of around £8.8million and an agent’s commission to be paid across his next contract, which he desires to be a three-year deal with whoever he eventually signs for.

In terms of where he wants to spend the next three years of his career, GB report that the Brazilian is said to want another move within Europe with another club in England or a transfer to Italy his preferences, but a move to the USA or Qatar cannot be ruled out.

Wherever Moura goes, it’ll need to be somewhere he will get guaranteed playing time, having proved he still has what it takes at the top level following his 2,435-minute season in 2021/22.