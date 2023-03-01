(Photo) Rumoured Liverpool away kit for 2023/24 season leaked online

It’s incredibly rare these days for football clubs to keep their new kits under wraps, and Liverpool are the latest to see one of their 2023/24 shirts apparently leaked on the internet.

By the time that the kits have made their way into club shops or other retail outlets, fans have already had a pretty good idea as to what apparel they’ll be wearing the following season.

The Reds tend to switch between green, white or yellow for their change strip, so if the leaks on Twitter are proved to be accurate, a green and white offering is no surprise.

It’s fair to say that judging by the comments, it’s already dividing opinion.