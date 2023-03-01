PSG star is calm despite potential career-ending rape allegation

Although the club are flying on the pitch at present, PSG have become embroiled in a scandal involving one of their players.

With Lionel Messi having just won FIFA’s The Best award, and Kylian Mbappe at the top of his game, it should be a time of celebration at the French giants, but as the Daily Mirror via Le Parisien report, Achraf Hakimi finds himself at the centre of serious rape allegations.

The marauding right-back is remaining calm at this point according to his lawyer, and it would seem is readily making himself available for any interviews that will follow as a result of the complaint.

Though the alleged complainant apparently doesn’t wish to press charges but rather have the allegation on record, it’s understood that the prosecutor’s office intend to follow up the complaint.

Clearly, any accusation of this nature could be career-ending, and rightly so, though the reticence of the alleged complainant to not press charges is odd to say the least.

For his part, Hakimi will now have to address this situation head on and provide any details, however minute, that seem relevant.

With his lawyer even going so far as to suggest that the allegation is false per the Daily Mirror via La Parisien, the 24-year-old isn’t going to be able to push things to one side and concentrate solely on his football.

Justice must be seen to prevail, as always.