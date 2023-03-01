The next few months could be crucial to Manchester United’s future with current owners, the Glazer family, mulling over potential bids from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim.

They were the only two parties to submit offers for the Premier League giants before the ‘soft deadline’ imposed by the Glazers, however, Sky Sports note that both offers haven’t reached the £6bn that it would, theoretically, take to get the current owners to the table.

Even then it would appear there is no guarantee that the club will be sold.

It’s believed that Ratcliffe is a long-standing United fan, and to that end, the reasons for his bid are beyond question.

Qatari interest could be said to be just another attempt by the state to use a football club as a vehicle for other investments and strategic options, however, they too have been waiting in the wings for some while. Perhaps for just such an opportunity as the current one to arise.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Sheikh Jassim was actually involved in talks with The Red Knights way back in 2010.

They were a collection of wealthy individuals headed by Lord Jim O’Neill, another long-term United supporter, desperate to pluck the club from the grasp of the Glazers 13 years ago when it was already in financial turmoil.

United’s debt remains and, at present, so do the Glazers, much to the chagrin of the long-suffering Red Devils supporters.

Perhaps now, with the knowledge that Sheikh Jassim has held a long-standing interest in the club, the fans will also get behind the bid and push for the Glazers to finally relinquish their iron grip.