Radrizzani says Orta wanted Leeds to sign Euro 2020 winner

Leeds United were heavily linked with a move for Nicolo Zaniolo during the January transfer window.

However, the Roma midfielder ended up joining the Turkish club Galatasaray instead.

According to the club chairman Andrea Radrizzani, the Premier League outfit were keen on signing the player midway through the campaign.

Radrizzani has now revealed that club director Victor Orta once proposed a deal for the Italian international Federico Chiesa as well.

The 25-year-old is one of the most exciting wingers in world football and he could have been a major coup for Leeds had they signed him.

The 25-year-old was a key player for Italy when they won the European Championships in 2020. However, he has had persistent injury problems since then and Chiesa has not been able to continue his development with regular football at Juventus. The talented winger needs regular game time to build up his match fitness and get back to his best once again.

The player has been compared to the former Juventus star Pavel Nedved in the past and he was being tipped to be a future Ballon d’Or candidate as well.

