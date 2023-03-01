Raheem Sterling makes decision on Arsenal move and confirms Fabrizio Romano’s suspicions

Raheem Sterling is expected to reject any interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal this summer and fight for his place at Chelsea, following rumours linking him to the Emirates.

A report from 90min this week stated that in preparation for the return of Champions League football next season, Mikel Arteta is interested in bringing Sterling to Arsenal as the pair worked together before at Man City.

Sterling is not a guaranteed starter anymore at Chelsea following the arrival of Mykhailo Mudryk but talkSPORT has reported that the England international is expected to reject any interest from the Premier League leaders and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

? Raheem Sterling is expected to reject any interest from Arsenal this summer and fight for his place at Chelsea. (Source: @talkSPORT) pic.twitter.com/HbCFkjpJtq — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 1, 2023

Addressing the Sterling speculation in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano said: “I’m not convinced by the Raheem Sterling rumours I’ve seen doing the rounds.

“I think we will have ten links per day for Chelsea players as they have many players! But it’s March and nothing is concrete at this stage, all sources don’t confirm concrete interest as of now.

There will definitely be a summer clear-out at the West London club but it is hard to see Sterling being part of that, given all the things he can bring to this young Chelsea team.