Ex-Newcastle United striker Joselu who now plies his trade with Espanyol in Spain finds himself level for league goals this season with Karim Benzema.

The Magpies sold Joselu to Alaves for just £2.5million back in 2019 after he struggled to make his mark at St. James’ Park, scoring just seven times in 52 appearances on Tyneside.

During his spell at Alaves, he scored 36 times in 113 matches before he moved to the fifth Spanish side of his career in Espanyol in 2022 and it’s safe to say he is flourishing.

Joining as a free agent, the move will have been seen as a low-risk one and so far, it looks to have paid off.

The 32-year old finds himself on 11 league goals in 20 matches, level with current Ballon D’Or holder and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, his tally only second to Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski who leads the league on 15 goals.

Joselu has also outscored one of the most inform wingers in the world in Vinicius Jr. who has seven league strikes.

For an Espanyol that sits 12th in La Liga having scored just 29 league goals, Joselu is definitely their shining star and he is well on track to eclipse his best scoring season in Spain when he scored 14 times last season for Alaves.