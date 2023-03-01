Opportunity for Chelsea as club ready to significantly lower transfer demands for prolific attacker

Chelsea could reportedly be in luck as it seems Roma would be prepared to sell Tammy Abraham back to the Blues for a significantly reduced price.

The England international has done reasonably well since leaving Stamford Bridge for the Stadio Olimpico, though his second season has not been quite as impressive as his first in the Italian capital.

Abraham could now be allowed to leave Roma on the cheap, according to Siamo La Roma, with the Serie A giants supposedly willing to cut his buy-back clause, which is currently priced at around €80m, down to more like €45-50m.

The report states that there is interest from Chelsea in re-signing Abraham, though he’s not the first on their list.

The west London giants also like Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but the report suggests Roma could try offering Abraham on the cheap as it might be a more realistic option than trying to tempt the current Italian league leaders into selling such an important player.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will go for this, but they could surely do a lot worse than bring Abraham back for a second spell after he showed plenty of promise in an early run in the Blues first-team before losing his place.