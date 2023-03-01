Tottenham interested in Napoli goalkeeper

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret with Hugo Lloris’ Spurs future hanging in the balance.

This is according to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24, who say that Meret is high on Spurs’ list of keepers to replace Lloris, who is turning 37 in December.

The former Udinese man became Napoli’s starting keeper at the start of this season following the departure of David Ospina to Al Nassr in July and has impressed as the No.1 in Naples, keeping 12 clean sheets this season, the third-most in Europe’s top five leagues.

At 25, Meret can be the perfect replacement for Lloris and could link up with another Italian manager in Antonio Conte if the Spurs boss decides to stay at Tottenham beyond next season.

Meret takes a high-five from Napoli captain Giovani Di Lorenzo
Meret’s contract at the Diego Maradona Stadium is due to run out in 2024, so Spurs may be able to get the Italian keeper at a cheaper price than normal should they wish to make a move for him.

