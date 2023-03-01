Though they’ve still a way to go to consider themselves a truly elite Premier League outfit, Tottenham Hotspur evidently pride themselves on doing things the right way.

No over the top transfer spending, a recognisable way of playing, a manager that demands the very best and a stadium to truly be proud of.

Whatever the club’s fans think about chairman, Daniel Levy, it’s hard to argue against his business nous.

Imagine his fury then when it came to pass that the names of some of Antonio Conte’s summer targets had been broadcast live on Colombian TV.

According to the Daily Mail, one of the club scouts, Jeff Vetere, thought it would be a great idea to let everyone know who they were looking to bring in during the close season.

Apparently, Kevin Mier, a 22-year-old goalkeeper from Nacional is on the radar, but what message does that send to the North Londoners’ current custodians.

It’s certainly an amateurish way to conduct yourself, and it’s no surprise that Spurs acted quickly to relieve Vetere of his duties.

Whether the club’s interest will now cool is unknown, thought what’s almost certain is that they’ll have to pay over the odds if they continue with their pursuit.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal face transfer dilemma as youngster’s demands become clear Chelsea make contact with 50-yr-old as they seek Potter replacement Arsenal confident of beating Chelsea to £80m transfer and could also try again for another big name

It’s a headache that Levy doesn’t need as Spurs head into the business end of the season with Champions League aspirations still high on the agenda.

They’ll surely have to make it into European football’s top competition if they want to keep the likes of Harry Kane, and be able to secure their targets from elsewhere – as long as they keep quiet about it.