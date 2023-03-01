Tottenham ready to revive interest in potential €30m transfer as club need to sell

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, a player they’ve looked at before.

The Ivory Coast international joined Barca on a free transfer from AC Milan last summer, but he’s perhaps not quite lived up to expectations at the Nou Camp so far.

According to Todo Fichajes, Kessie could be available for around €30million, and that could make him a good option for long-time admirers Spurs, while it offers Barcelona the chance to raise some funds and get the player off their wage bill as they continue to have some financial issues.

Tottenham would do well to strengthen in midfield, and Kessie could be a good fit for Antonio Conte’s style of play, with Yves Bissouma not really doing enough to impress since joining the north Londoners last summer.

One imagines Spurs would do well to ensure they remain on course for a top four finish in order to lure in a big name like Kessie, who will also surely have other suitors if he is indeed available in a cut-price deal.

The 26-year-old shone during his time at Milan and he can surely do better than what he’s shown in his brief and underwhelming stint with Barca.