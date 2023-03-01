Video: Bukayo Saka blasts Arsenal ahead vs Everton at perfect time

Arsenal have taken the lead over Everton at the Emirates Stadium thanks to a thunderous strike from Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners will go five points ahead of Man City with a win tonight as the North London club knock off their game in hand.

The goal came after Zinchenko slipped Saka through with a nice pass before the England international blasted the ball past Pickford in the Everton net.

The goal came at the perfect time as halftime was just on the horizon.

GOAL Arsenal 1-0 Everton (40 mins) Bukayo Saka rifles the ball into the roof of the net to give Arsenal the lead#ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/lqHXZeO7Rv — Dr. Anonymous (@Just_a_tweetx) March 1, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports