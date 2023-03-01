(Video) Ibrahima Konate enjoys moment with Liverpool fans after win over Wolves

Ibrahima Konate was gleefully mobbed by Liverpool fans as he walked back down the tunnel after the Reds’ win over Wolves in the Premier League.

Konate and his Liverpool team battled to a 2-0 victory over Wolves, with second half goals from Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah securing the three points that lift them up to 6th in the league table.

The Frenchman played the full 90 minutes alongside Van Dijk at centreback and was almost faultless as the Liverpool fans made their feelings known about the young defender after the match.

It was a special match for the 23-year old, who made his return to the Liverpool starting XI for the first time since January 21st having missed the last four games with a muscle injury, so hopefully this performance can bring his confidence back after a short layoff.