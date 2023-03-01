Video: Quickfire goals from Van Dijk and Salah helps Liverpool towards three points vs Wolves

Liverpool are leading Wolves 2-0 in their Premier League clash at Anfield thanks to two quickfire goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The game has been a tedious one but it is a clash that Liverpool have had the edge in. The deadlock was eventually broken after 73 minutes when Van Dijk headed in from close range after meeting a Diogo Jota cross.

The second came four minutes later when Tsimikas broke down the left, the Greek picked out Salah in the middle and the Reds forward made no mistake in doubling the home side’s lead.

Both goals can be seen below.

The Best as inducted. They really thought a pack of Wolves and Paul Tierney was going to stop us. #LIVWOL #VanDijk pic.twitter.com/sgkLA1SZQQ — Darwizzy™ (@trentregen66) March 1, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports