West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been linked to the move away from the London club at the end of the season.

Reports claim that the 24-year-old has already informed the Hammers that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season and he has his heart set on a move to a Champions League club.

The player has been constantly linked with clubs like Arsenal in recent months and it seems that Manchester City have joined the race to sign the player as well.

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have been mentioned as potential destinations as well and it will be interesting to see where the England international ends up.

Rice is undoubtedly one of the best defensive midfielders in the country right now and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for all four Premier League clubs.

A player of his quality deserves to play in the Champions League and Rice has clearly outgrown West Ham. He needs to join a club capable of challenging for major trophies now. A move to Arsenal or Manchester City would be a step up in his career and it would help him fulfil his potential.